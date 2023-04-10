Violence in Israel escalates, UAE Green Retreat, Ons Jabeur - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world. On today's episode, Jordan blamed Israel for the escalation in Palestine and said it expected the violence to worsen, after a series of rocket attacks and Israeli air strikes in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, Pope Francis expressed deep concern over the escalation in tensions between Israel and Palestinians, more than 150 ministers and senior officials took part in a Green Retreat setting out the UAE's crucial climate change goals on the road to the Cop28 summit in Dubai and Tunisia tennis star Ons Jabeur beats Belinda Bencic to claim her first title of the season at the Charleston Open.