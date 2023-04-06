Violence at Al Aqsa, Dubai named world's busiest international airport — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Israeli police have attacked Palestinian worshippers for a second time at Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. The raid has been condemned by regional and international powers, including the UN, the UAE and Turkey, who said the mosque was a red line.

Dubai International Airport has been named the world's busiest international hub for passengers in 2022 for the ninth year in a row, followed by London, Amsterdam, Paris and Istanbul.

A fleet of five electrical cars have mapped out the city roads to help drive forward plans for the roll-out of driverless public transport later this year. This step is part of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority's strategy to foster the emirate's aspirations of becoming the world's smartest city.

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has shared footage from his tour of the Arabian Peninsula on board the International Space Station. In the recording he points out a number of capitals and cities, including Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Muscat in Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait, as well as the UAE.