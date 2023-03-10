Tel Aviv shooting, China's Xi Jinping elected president for third term — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world. On today's episode, a Palestinian gunman has opened fire in Tel Aviv, wounding three, before being killed by police in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labelled a “terror attack” amid rising unrest in the occupied West Bank.

In China, Xi Jinping has been elected for an unprecedented third term as president. Mr Xi, who leads the ruling Communist Party, will become China’s longest serving head of state since the Communist victory in 1949.

Actor Robert Blake, who rose to fame on the 1970s television series Baretta before being charged over the 2001 killing of his wife and later cleared, has died at 89.

The UK boss of WhatsApp has warned the service could be blocked if an online safety bill passes into law. Will Cathcart said the company would not comply if the bill forced it to scan messages for child abuse material. The app uses encryption and not even the company can read users' messages.