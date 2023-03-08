International Women’s Day, Sheikh Mohammed speaks to UAE astronaut in space — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, as the world marks International Women’s Day today, UAE Minister Noura Al Kaabi tells the UN Security Council the “excuses for excluding women are no longer acceptable and we must all hold ourselves to the same standards”.

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi speaks to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, from space.

Two of the Americans kidnapped at gunpoint in Matamoros, Mexico, have been found dead while two are alive, Mexican authorities have said.

Indians around the world mark the arrival of spring by celebrating Holi. The Hindu festival of colour is observed on the full moon in Phalguna, a month on the Hindu calendar that typically falls in March.