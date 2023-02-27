UAE space mission, Turkish authorities arrest 180 people — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi is part of the Crew-6 flight scheduled to take off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on a mission to the International Space Station. Nasa and SpaceX have given the green light for the launch to go ahead at 10.45am UAE time, with the Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon capsule systems looking normal and the weather good.

Turkish authorities arrest 180 people amid a continuing inquiry into building collapses during the February 6 earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people. The majority of those arrested are contractors and building managers.

Scores of Israeli settlers go on a violent rampage in the northern part of the occupied West Bank on Sunday evening, setting dozens of cars and homes on fire after two settlers were killed by a Palestinian gunman.

CIA director William Burns says Iran's nuclear programme is advancing at a "worrisome pace" amid reports that the country has further enriched uranium.