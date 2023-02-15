Elon Musk at WGS, Google search queries about UFOs — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk speaks on the final day of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country will never forget the help sent by others after last week's powerful earthquake that has killed more than 31,600 people so far.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stresses the significance of holding Cop28 in the UAE and sees it as an “opportunity to zero in on what has been an elusive target” — meeting climate targets.

According to Google, there is a lot of search interest in UFOs, with other search queries being “what is in the sky”, “what are the objects spotted in the sky”, and “objects spotted in the sky”.