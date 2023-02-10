Turkey and Syria earthquake, UAE’s Mars Hope probe — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, more than 21,000 people have been killed in Turkey and Syria as a result of Monday's earthquake.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Washington while UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expresses his hope that more than one border crossing is made available for the delivery of aid to Syria.

The UAE’s Mars Hope probe moves into a new orbit around Mars to study one of the planet’s tiny moons.