Blinken in Egypt, Zahawi fired, QatarEnergy signs deal - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrives in Egypt at start of Middle East tour, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacked Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi on Sunday after an investigation found he committed a serious breach.

QatarEnergy has signed an agreement with France's TotalEnergies and Turkey could accept Finland into Nato without its Nordic neighbour Sweden.