Brazil riots, Dubai D33, Prince Harry interview, UAE rain - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Brazilian police used tear gas to try to repel hundreds of supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro after they stormed the grounds of Congress.

Dubai’s D33 economic agenda aims to double the size of the emirate's economy with a target of Dh32 trillion ($8.71 trillion) over the next decade.

Additional rain is forecast for the Emirates this week following a weekend downpour that led to some flooding.

Prince Harry does not envision ever returning to life as a full-time member of the British royal family, but holds out hope relationships can mend, he said in an interview.