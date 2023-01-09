Harry 'can't see' ever returning as a full-time royal

Prince Harry does not envision ever returning to life as a full-time member of the royal family, but holds out hope relationships can mend, he said in an interview broadcast in the US on Sunday.

Speaking to Anderson Cooper on CBS's 60 Minutes, the Duke of Sussex provided new glimpses into his upbringing and elaborated on excerpts from his controversial tell-all memoir Spare which will be published on Tuesday.

Asked if he could imagine returning as a full-time member of the royal family, Prince Harry said: "I can't see that happening."

But when Cooper pressed him on if the "rupture" with his family could ever be healed, Harry said: "Yes, the ball is very much in their court."

The interview was the latest in a series of sit-downs Prince Harry did with British and American news networks to discuss his book.

He was due to appear on Good Morning America on Monday and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert later in the week.

Earlier on Sunday, he spoke to ITV's Tom Bradby, and accused his family of "getting into bed with the devil" to rehabilitate their image, among other claims.

Prince Harry told Cooper that his brother Prince William told him to pretend "we don't know each other" when they were at school together.

"At the time it hurt," he said. "I couldn't make sense of it. I was like we went to the same school... I haven't seen you for ages now and we get to hang out together.

"He said 'no no, when we're at school we don't know each other'."

The Duke of Sussex says his military service in Afghanistan was a way to turn his "pain into purpose", following the death of his mother.

Prince Harry told Cooper that for him, war had begun "in August 1997", when his mother Diana died, and that he was "fighting himself".

"I felt healing from that. I felt like I was turning pain into purpose," he said.

"I didn't have the awareness at the time [to know] that I was living my life through adrenaline and that was the case from age 12.

"The war for me, unknowingly, was when my mum died."

Prince Harry has drawn criticism for revealing in his book that he killed 25 Taliban fighters during his deployment to Afghanistan, saying he watched video footage of operations to tally the number.

Additionally, the Duke of Sussex said he would "never recommend" people do psilocybin or "magic" mushrooms recreationally, but told Cooper on CBS it had a way of "working as a medicine" when doing it with the right people.

He told the broadcaster: "I would never recommend people to do this recreationally but doing it with the right people, if you are suffering from a huge amount of loss, grief and trauma, then these things have a way of working as a medicine."

Harry described Camilla, the Queen Consort, as "the villain" and said her willingness to forge relationships with the British press made her "dangerous".

"She was the villain, she was a third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image," he told CNN's Cooper.

"The need for her to rehabilitate her image... that made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press.

Prince Harry said he and his brother are "not texting" and that he has not spoken to his father King Charles for "quite a while".

"Do you speak to William now, do you text?" Cooper asked him.

"Currently, no, but I look forward to us being able to find peace," Prince Harry replied.

- With additional reporting by PA