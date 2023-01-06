Ben-Gvir's Al Aqsa visit, Dubai tourism, Prince Harry's book - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, a UN official says Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Al Aqsa compound in East Jerusalem was seen as “particularly inflammatory” and warns of the risk of violence.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah opens Hajj 2023 registration for pilgrims in the kingdom.

Dubai recorded almost 23.7 million traveller arrivals last year, up by 89 per cent from 2021.

Prince Harry’s tell-all book about life in the UK royal family is due to be released.