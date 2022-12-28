Egypt's exhibition of seized artefacts, UN calls for Taliban reversal — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, visitors are forced to evacuate Jordan’s famed archaeological site at Petra after flooding caused by heavy rain.

The UN Security Council calls on the Taliban to reverse the restrictions they have imposed on women in the country.

A temporary exhibition of 70 artefacts, seized at Egyptian ports and prevented from being smuggled out of the country, opens at Cairo's Prince Muhammad Ali Museum.

The winter weather prompts shops in Dubai to stock up on hoodies, boots, beanie hats and coats to match an increase in demand as more shoppers seek to stay warm.