Morocco heartbreak, UN vote on Iran, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss - Trending

On today's episode, Morocco’s magical World Cup run ended after a valiant performance against reigning champions France.

The UAE Central Bank raised its benchmark borrowing rate after the US Federal Reserve increased its key interest rate for the seventh time in 2022.

World powers at the UN headquarters in New York voted in favour of expelling Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women, which is tasked with protecting and empowering women.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss is also on the minds of many after various media outlets report the DJ has died.