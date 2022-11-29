UAE Moon mission, Elon attacks Apple, new Saudi airport — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE's Rashid rover, carried by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, is expected to launch on Wednesday and will attempt to land on the Moon at the end of April.

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, the largest active volcano in the world, has erupted for the first time in 38 years.

Elon Musk said Apple has stopped most of its advertising on Twitter and accused the company of threatening to remove the social platform from its app store.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced plans to transform Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport into massive aviation hub.