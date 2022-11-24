Iraq to send troops to borders, UAE calls for climate action, Japan's shock win - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode, Iraq says it will send Border Guard units to its borders with Turkey and Iran as part of efforts to stop continuous attacks from its neighbours against dissident Kurdish groups.

Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth, calls for collective action to tackle climate change, food insecurity and conflict in an address to the UN Alliance of Civilisations Forum in Morocco.

The global ratio of debt to gross domestic product fell for a sixth consecutive quarter in the July-September period to 343 per cent of GDP.

Japan produces another World Cup upset after coming from behind to beat Germany in Doha.