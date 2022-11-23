Saudi Arabia shock win, Dubai’s vision, Egypt health concern — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Saudi Arabia defeat Argentina 2-1 at the World Cup, with the win already being described as one of the most shocking upsets in the tournament's history.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, outlines the UAE government's vision for the next decade.

Egypt’s Health Minister says that the rise in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections is overwhelming the country’s schools.

Meta dismisses a report that Mark Zuckerberg is set to resign as chief executive next year.