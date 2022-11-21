Ecuador win World Cup opener, Iran protests continue, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the World Cup is now under way in Qatar, with the hosts losing 2-0 to Ecuador in the opening game.

Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in spectacular fashion, battling to lead from the moment the lights turned green and taking the honours for the third year running.

Protests in Iran show no sign of abating, after demonstrators set fire to the ancestral home of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the architect of the country's 1979 revolution.

Donald Trump's Twitter account was reinstated after a majority of respondents in a poll run by Elon Musk said they wanted him unbanned.