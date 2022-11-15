Joe Biden meets Xi Jinping, Shireen Abu Akleh investigation - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

In today's episode, US President Joe Biden meets his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Indonesia and they discuss the intense rivalry between the two superpowers.

The FBI opens an investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh.

The first death sentence is issued over the protests in Iran that have shaken the country's leadership.

The short gap between an interrupted club season and the beginning of World Cup is proving to be a problem for players and managers alike, with some wondering how rested some of the players will be.