Iraq’s crop concern, Sunak declared new British PM, Lebanon political crisis — Trending

Cody Combs gives a round-up of today's trends

Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, a report finds that 25 per cent of Iraq’s farmers have seen almost all their wheat crops fail this year due to drought.

Rishi Sunak is given a jubilant welcome by Conservative MPs in central London after being declared Britain’s next prime minister.

Lebanon’s parliament is yet again unsuccessful in electing a new president and in the world of internet search, Google says questions about the Iran protest continue to rise.

Updated: October 25, 2022, 5:59 AM
