Iranian troops working with Russians, Etihad Airways net-zero emissions flight — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby confirms that Iranian troops have been training Russian forces in Crimea to use Tehran-made drones to strike Ukrainian cities.

Etihad Airways is set to operate a net-zero emissions flight from Washington's Dulles Airport to Abu Dhabi via Sharm El Sheikh.

Britain's King Charles III is set to welcome the second prime minister in his six-week reign after Liz Truss resigned following days of turmoil triggered by her mini-budget. She is the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi will not be punished or suspended after competing without a headscarf in South Korea, the country's Olympic committee president Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa said.