Lebanon-Israel deal, UN warning, Mahsa Amini death - Trending

Lebanon and Israel are rapidly closing in on a historic maritime border deal, though officials stress that nothing is certain until it is signed, while UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned world leaders that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction”.

Iran is facing growing international criticism on after the death of Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of the country’s morality police and an Egyptian archaeological team has announced the discovery of a pink granite sarcophagus believed to have belonged to a prominent statesman.