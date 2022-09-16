Federer retires, Ethereum blockchain, UAE sustainable development goals - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.
On today's episode, a software upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain aimed at slashing energy consumption is under way, celebrations continue for Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas after their victory on 'America's Got Talent', the UN ranks the UAE first in the Mena region on quality infrastructure for sustainable development and tennis great Roger Federer announces his retirement.
