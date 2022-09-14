Twitter shareholders vote, 'America’s Got Talent', climate change — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Twitter shareholders vote to approve Tesla founder Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover, Lebanese dance group Mayyas make it into the finals of the US talent show, America’s Got Talent, and the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation says that humanity is “going in the wrong direction” on climate change.

Major political parties in Iraq will lead efforts to end the country’s prolonged political impasse over the formation of a new government.