Ons Jabeur, Cop27, Iran nuclear deal — Trending

On today's episode, Ons Jabeur becomes the first Arab woman to reach the US Open semi-finals after defeating Ajla Tomljanovic, and there has been a sharp rise in internet queries on how to help Pakistan and why the country is battling floods, as well as searches for flood satellite pictures.

Cop27 in Egypt is 60 days away and Iran wants a guarantee that sanctions will be lifted as part of negotiations on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.