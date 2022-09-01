Iran nuclear deal revival, Emirates travel demand, Egypt’s tea stocks dwindling — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, President Joe Biden's administration expresses cautious optimism about the revival of the Iran nuclear deal and Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, says it carried more than 10 million passengers on about 35,000 flights to 130 destinations this summer.

Egypt's largest tea distributor urges the government to ease exchange restrictions as stocks dwindle and Serena Williams’s farewell tour takes a different tone after she stuns second seed Anett Kontaveit to reach the third round of the US Open.