Arab leaders in Egypt, Moqtada Al Sadr, Beirut port - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. In today's episode, the leaders of the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan and Iraq meet on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast for a mini summit that has been hailed as an opportunity to enhance Arab partnerships.

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr set up tents outside the Supreme Judiciary Council in Baghdad's Green Zone, in an escalation of the 10-month political impasse over the formation of a new government, and the remaining part of the crumbling northern silos at the port in Lebanon's capital Beirut collapse, as a fire that broke out more than a month ago continued to burn.

With flooding and rainy conditions in various parts of the world, including in Sudan, India and the US state of Texas, Google says there has been a surge in searches for: what to do in a flash flood at home; how to use sandbags for flooding and "what is an areal flood warning"?