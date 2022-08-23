UAE non-oil trade rises, Iran nuclear deal, House of the Dragon — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE says its non-oil trade rose by 17 per cent to about Dh1.05 trillion in the first half of the year, compared with the same period in 2021, while Iran accuses the US of procrastinating over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal despite Tehran's submission of a response to the EU’s draft agreement.

The New York Times reports that the initial batch of documents retrieved by the National Archives from former president Donald Trump in January included more than 150 marked as classified and House of the Dragon, the much anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, makes its debut and draws in 10 million viewers in the US alone, a record premiere for any HBO series.