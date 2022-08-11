UAE calls on UN, Egypt’s bid to cut power use, WhatsApp privacy features — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, UAE diplomat Mohamed Abushahab calls on the UN to stop using “Islamic State” when referring to terrorist group ISIS while Egypt says it will introduce a programme next week to reduce electricity consumption in an effort to increase natural gas exports and boost foreign currency reserves.

WhatsApp is adding more features to boost user privacy and US President Joe Biden prepares to sign a much-anticipated climate bill into law.