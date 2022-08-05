UAE airport to reopen, Beirut port silos collapse, Iran and US resume talks — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode, a block of silos damaged in the Beirut port blast two years ago collapsed on Thursday and indirect talks between the US and Iran resume in Vienna.

The Gulf Co-operation Council region's hospitality industry is set to return to pre-coronavirus levels this year and Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi will reopen on Saturday after the completion of a major upgrade.