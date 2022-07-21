UAE Moon launch, Twitter-Musk legal case, UK heatwave — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE’s mission to the Moon is set for launch in November, with the Japanese lander that will deliver the Rashid rover to the lunar surface undergoing final testing in Germany.

At least nine people are killed in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region after Turkey attacks a mountain resort while Twitter scores an early win in its legal challenge against billionaire Elon Musk, who is trying to abandon a $44 billion takeover deal, as a Delaware judge sets a trial date in October.

With the heatwave generating a lot of attention in the UK, Google reports a sharp increase in searches for the phrase “hottest temperature ever recorded”, as well as other questions such as “why does the heat make you feel tired” and “why is there a heatwave”.