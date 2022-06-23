UAE mourning period ends, Afghanistan earthquake toll, Twitter Notes - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, more than 1,000 people have died and at least 1,500 injured after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the eastern Afghan province of Paktika early on Wednesday.

President Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE would “continue to be inspired” by the contributions of Sheikh Khalifa as the country marked the end of 40 days of mourning.

Twitter is testing Notes as a way for people to write longer-form content, accompanied with photos, gifs and videos, and search trends indicate people are looking to learn more about the bear market as stocks show volatility.