Dubai tourism revival, Dr Saniya Habboub's Google doodle, January 6 hearing — Trending

On today’s episode, Dubai says it welcomed 5.1 million visitors in the first four months of 2022. Lebanese medical pioneer Dr Saniya Habboub features on Google's doodle and the International Atomic Energy Agency says Iran has removed monitoring equipment installed under the 2015 nuclear deal.

In the US, the January 6th committee hearings findings are being televised.