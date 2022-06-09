UAE gets Disney+, Egyptian dinosaur found, Elon Musk, 'Ms Marvel' - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Disney+ has launched in the UAE and across the region, bringing shows like The Mandalorian, Moon Knight and Ms Marvel to the Middle East and North Africa.

Bones of a large, carnivorous dinosaur have been found in Egypt, and Twitter will yield to Elon Musk's demand for internal data after the Tesla chief threatened to back out of his deal to buy the social media platform.