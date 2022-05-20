Shireen Abu Akleh, new Cairo airport, George W Bush, Carlos Ghosn - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Israeli military said they will not immediately launch a criminal investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, and Cairo prepares to open its second international airport.

Interpol has issued Lebanon with a red notice for the arrest of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, and George W Bush is trending after confusing the war in Ukraine with the Iraq invasion.