UAE visa system changes, Tunisian fuel tanker, Al Aqsa Mosque - Trending

On today’s episode, the UAE Cabinet has approved one of the biggest overhauls of the visa residency system in years and videos from the One Billion Meals campaign showing the distribution of staple foods are trending on social media.

Divers in Tunisia have not discovered any leaks from the sunken tanker loaded with 750 tonnes of fuel, and Jordan has summoned the senior Israeli diplomat in Amman to protest against Israel's operations in Al Aqsa Mosque compound.