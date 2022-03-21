Expo 2020 Dubai ten days left, Ukraine reject surrender, Formula One, Barcelona - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode Ukraine have rejected a surrender order from Russia from the besieged city of Mariupol. In the UAE, the last 10 days of Expo 2020 Dubai have begun and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc won Formula One’s season-opening race in Bahrain.

In the US, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been taken to the hospital and in Spain, Barcelona thrash Real Madrid in El Clasico.