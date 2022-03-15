Lewis Hamilton at Expo, cyber attacks in Israel, Scott Hall dies, Pfizer latest – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Lewis Hamilton visits Expo 2020 Dubai, a number of Israeli government websites crash in the largest cyber attack the country has ever been hit by, and WWE legend Scott Hall dies aged 63 after complications linked to a hip replacement operation.

A 12,000-year-old mammoth tooth is sold at an auction for $10,300 to help Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion, and Pfizer's chief executive says a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is necessary to boost immunity.