Lewis Hamilton at Expo, cyber attacks in Israel, Scott Hall dies, Pfizer latest – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Lewis Hamilton visits Expo 2020 Dubai, a number of Israeli government websites crash in the largest cyber attack the country has ever been hit by, and WWE legend Scott Hall dies aged 63 after complications linked to a hip replacement operation.

A 12,000-year-old mammoth tooth is sold at an auction for $10,300 to help Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion, and Pfizer's chief executive says a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is necessary to boost immunity.

Updated: March 15, 2022, 4:34 AM
EDITORS PICKS
PODCASTS
An image that illustrates this article Lewis Hamilton at Expo, Israel cyber attacks, Pfizer latest – TrendingStory podcast icon
An image that illustrates this article Ukraine, Philippines earthquake, William Hurt dies – TrendingStory podcast icon
An image that illustrates this article One billion meals campaign for Ramadan - TrendingStory podcast icon
An image that illustrates this article Dubai virtual asset law, UAE moon rover being tested - TrendingStory podcast icon