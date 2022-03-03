UN General Assembly condemns Russian invasion, OPEC+ supply, Lent begins - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, the UN General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to condemn Russia's military assault on Ukraine, meanwhile OPEC+ announced it will bring 400,000 barrels per day of crude to the market in April.

In Tokyo, Greg Kelly, a former colleague of Carlos Ghosn, once head of Renault and Nissan, was found guilty of helping him underreport his compensation, and as Lent begins search trends indicate an increase in interest in the Christian rituals of the season.