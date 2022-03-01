Fifa suspends Russia, UN's Guterres urges ceasefire, Expo 2020, Grand Mosque - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today’s episode, Fifa and Uefa announce they have suspended Russia from all football competitions. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres makes a plea for Russia to stop its military attacks on Ukraine.

There is only one month to go for Expo 2020 Dubai and Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mosque is now allowing children aged 7 and above who are vaccinated to enter for prayers.

Updated: March 1st 2022, 6:05 AM
EDITORS PICKS
PODCASTS
An image that illustrates this article Fifa suspends Russia, UN's Guterres urges ceasefire, Expo 2020 - TrendingStory podcast icon
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi border rules, UAE masks, SpaceX internet in Ukraine - TrendingStory podcast icon
An image that illustrates this article UAE students in Ukraine, Russian invasion, 18th century shipwreck in Red Sea - TrendingStory podcast icon
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi drone demo, Russian military operation in Ukraine - TrendingStory podcast icon