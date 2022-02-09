Abu Dhabi gas explosion, Saudi Arabia new Covid testing, Adele, the Oscars - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, a gas explosion in Abu Dhabi caused no casualties, Saudi Arabia has new Covid-19 testing procedures, and Adele wins three Brit Awards for her latest album.

In India, the Karnataka government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions after protests over hijab bans, and The Power of the Dog topped the list of nominees for the 94th Academy Awards, with 12 nods.