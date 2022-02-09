Abu Dhabi gas explosion, Saudi Arabia new Covid testing, Adele, the Oscars - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, a gas explosion in Abu Dhabi caused no casualties, Saudi Arabia has new Covid-19 testing procedures, and Adele wins three Brit Awards for her latest album.

In India, the Karnataka government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions after protests over hijab bans, and The Power of the Dog topped the list of nominees for the 94th Academy Awards, with 12 nods.

Updated: February 9th 2022, 4:40 AM
EDITORS PICKS
PODCASTS
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi gas explosion, Saudi Arabia new Covid testing, Adele, the Oscars - TrendingStory podcast icon
An image that illustrates this article Dubai plastic bag charge, Syrian boy ransom, Joe Rogan - TrendingStory podcast icon
An image that illustrates this article Senegal win Afcon, Canada protests, Zhu Yi's fall – TrendingStory podcast icon
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Museum of the Future, Egypt reach Afcon final, ISIS leader killed - TrendingStory podcast icon