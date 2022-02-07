Senegal win Afcon title, protests in Canada, Zhu Yi's fall, Kylie Jenner baby – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode, Senegal defeat Egypt to win their first Africa Cup of Nations title and condolences pour in on social media for Rayan Aourram, 5, the Moroccan boy who died after being trapped for days at the bottom of a well.

Canada’s capital has declared a state of emergency amid ongoing protests, figure skater Zhu Yi faces social media criticism after her fall on the ice and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome baby number two.

Updated: February 7th 2022, 4:41 AM
EDITORS PICKS
PODCASTS
An image that illustrates this article Senegal win Afcon, Canada protests, Zhu Yi's fall – TrendingStory podcast icon
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Museum of the Future, Egypt reach Afcon final, ISIS leader killed - TrendingStory podcast icon
An image that illustrates this article Emirates Festival of Literature, UAE shoots down drones, Mercury retrograde - TrendingStory podcast icon
An image that illustrates this article Fifa's AI robo-ref, Arabic Wordle, India budget, Groundhog Day - TrendingStory podcast icon