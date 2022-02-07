Senegal win Afcon title, protests in Canada, Zhu Yi's fall, Kylie Jenner baby – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode, Senegal defeat Egypt to win their first Africa Cup of Nations title and condolences pour in on social media for Rayan Aourram, 5, the Moroccan boy who died after being trapped for days at the bottom of a well.

Canada’s capital has declared a state of emergency amid ongoing protests, figure skater Zhu Yi faces social media criticism after her fall on the ice and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome baby number two.