UAE will stand against terrorism, stampede in Cameroon, James Webb telescope - Trending

On today's episode, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Khalifa, vows the UAE will stand firm against acts of terrorist aggression, Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope reaches its solar orbit, and in Cameroon several people have been killed in a stampede outside a football stadium.

In Germany, an 18-year-old student opened fire at a university and in the US, President Joe Biden has been caught insulting a reporter.