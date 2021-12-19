Majid Al Futtaim tributes, Rai hits the Philippines, Arabic Language Summit - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, tributes for Majid Al Futtaim are still pouring in after the Dubai business pioneer passed away late last week, and Typhoon Rai devastates parts of the Philippines, killing at least 33 people.

The first global Arabic Language Summit is to take place at Expo 2020 Dubai and there has been a surge in searches for 2022-related topics.

Updated: December 19th 2021, 5:30 AM

