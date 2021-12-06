Abu Dhabi to Dubai passenger train, hippos have Covid-19, Bob Dole dies - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. In today's episode the UAE announces the expansion of the Etihad Rail Network to include passenger travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai and Fujairah.

Two hippos in Belgium have tested positive for Covid-19 and a Norwegian cruise ship docked in New Orleans has at least 10 people on board infected with coronavirus.

US politician Bob Dole dies aged 98 and several people in Myanmar have been injured after a military lorry rammed into a crowd of protesters.

Updated: December 6th 2021, 5:36 AM

