UAE investment in Turkey, Ahmaud Arbery verdict, new Covid variant - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE announces a $10 billion fund to support strategic investments in Turkey, three men charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are found guilty, and 27 migrants have died while trying to cross the English Channel.

North Korea sentences a man to death for selling bootleg copies of Squid Games, and scientists warn of a new Covid-19 variant.

Updated: November 25th 2021, 5:54 AM

