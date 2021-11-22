Dubai Run, Riyadh Season 2021, Austria protests against Covid restrictions - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed invites people to join him for this year's Dubai Run on Friday, the Riyadh Season 2021 festival has attracted 3 million visitors since its launch in October and UK's Queen Elizabeth II attends a double christening of her grandchildren.

In the midwestern US state of Wisconsin, an SUV ploughed through a holiday parade. In Austria, thousands protested against planned lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations.