Dubai drone project, Britney berates Christina Aguilera, WHO Covid concerns - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, launches a drone programme, Queen Elizabeth II spends her first wedding anniversary without her late husband, and social media is still expressing outrage after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty.

Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for failing to speak out at the Latin Grammy Awards, and the World Health Organisation is concerned about Europe's Covid surge.

Updated: November 21st 2021, 5:10 AM

