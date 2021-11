Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE wants to tackle the cyber pandemic, Salt Bae opens a restaurant in Riyadh and scorpions reportedly stung more than 500 people after floods in Egypt.

The UN challenges Elon Musk to prevent 42 million people from starving and Greta Thunberg is disappointed by Cop26.