Iraq assassination attempt, Astroworld festival deaths, fire in Indian hospital - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Colombian President Ivan Duque, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi survives an assassination attempt, and at least eight people are dead after a crowd surge at a festival in Texas.

A fire in a hospital in the Indian city of Ahmednagar has killed a least 10 people, and a man has been rescued from the walls of a New York theatre.