5 million Covid-19 deaths, Dubai to list state-owned companies, Greta Thunberg - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world. On today's episode, Abu Dhabi and Dubai make the top ten on a list of best places to buy a holiday home and 10 government and state-owned companies are to be listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Covid-19 deaths pass 5 million, Facebook removes over 900 inauthentic accounts and searches for Greta Thunburg and David Attenborough increase as they attend Cop26.